FY2023 Earnings Forecast for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Issued By G.Research

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for RPC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. G.Research also issued estimates for RPC’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

NYSE RES opened at $4.53 on Monday. RPC has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $971.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 47.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RPC by 122.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 498,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of RPC by 21.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 497,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 23.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.