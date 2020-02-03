Cwm LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.