Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,137 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 44.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 457,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

