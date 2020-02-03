Creative Planning Sells 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 127.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,830.55 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,022.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

