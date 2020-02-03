Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.95% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $170,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

