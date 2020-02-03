Cwm LLC Invests $208,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,639,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,501,000 after buying an additional 316,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,457,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,760,000 after buying an additional 61,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $51.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

