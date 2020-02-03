Cwm LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 60.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,062,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

