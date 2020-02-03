Creative Planning Has $9.08 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $210.70 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

