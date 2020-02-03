Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 277,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

HBAN stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

