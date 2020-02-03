Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $29,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $10,426,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

