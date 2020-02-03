FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE WCC opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

