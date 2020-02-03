Creative Planning Raises Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Creative Planning grew its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $293.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $300.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

