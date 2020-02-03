Cwm LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,027. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.