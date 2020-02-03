Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

