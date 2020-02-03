Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

