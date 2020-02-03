Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BK opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

