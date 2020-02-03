Cwm LLC Raises Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 214,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of APA opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.