Cwm LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 217.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $227.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,219 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,356. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

