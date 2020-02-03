Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

RY stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

