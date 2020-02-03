Creative Planning Buys 7,563 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 220,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

