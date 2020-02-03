Cwm LLC Acquires 7,373 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 941.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,434 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,923,000. Fis Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,465,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.78 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

