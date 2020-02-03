Creative Planning Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $68,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $104.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $104.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

