SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up about 4.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.09% of SYSCO worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 132.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

