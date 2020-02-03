Tesla Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.35.

Tesla stock opened at $650.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.22. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

