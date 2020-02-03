Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 300 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Southern by 39.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

