Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $44.65 price objective on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

