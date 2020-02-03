Cwm LLC Sells 947 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corteva by 19,499.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Corteva by 214.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $13,199,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

CTVA opened at $28.92 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.