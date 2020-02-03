SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

