Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 3.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

