Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCP. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.