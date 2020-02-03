Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,642 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.