JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JAPAY. Citigroup downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.