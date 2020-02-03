Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 269.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Snap by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $930,460.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,464,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,215,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

