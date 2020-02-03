Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $36.10 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 4.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $36,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,819,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,339,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $293.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $300.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.