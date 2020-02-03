Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 1,511 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

