Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $85.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

