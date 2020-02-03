Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Boosted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up 1.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

BAX opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

