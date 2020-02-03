Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $87.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.