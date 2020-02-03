Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 164,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.90 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.