Questor Technology Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.76 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QST. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

QST stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,610. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$588,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$902,500. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,796.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

