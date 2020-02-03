Cwm LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 399.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

