Rockwell Automation Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.25. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $6,836,976 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

