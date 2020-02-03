Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

