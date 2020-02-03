Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after buying an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,291,000 after buying an additional 490,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

MS opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

