Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $377,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 379.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

NYSE LMT opened at $428.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.75 and a 200-day moving average of $387.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

