Brokers Issue Forecasts for Truist Financial Corporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $51.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,424,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,868,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.