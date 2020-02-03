Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,854.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 812.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.92 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.