L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRLCY. BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Analyst Recommendations for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

