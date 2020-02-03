ValuEngine Upgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to “Buy”

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTHX. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.
NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4,953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
