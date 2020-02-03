ValuEngine Upgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to “Buy”

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTHX. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4,953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

