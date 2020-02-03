Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2020

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 17.84%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

